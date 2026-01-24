Reeves scores 29, grabs 18 rebounds, and Charleston defeats Elon 80-70

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Christian Reeves scored 29 points as Charleston beat Elon 80-70 on Saturday. Reeves added 18 rebounds…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Christian Reeves scored 29 points as Charleston beat Elon 80-70 on Saturday.

Reeves added 18 rebounds for the Cougars (13-8, 6-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Colby Duggan scored 17 points and added five assists. Martin Kalu had 10 points and went 4 of 5 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Phoenix (12-9, 4-4) were led in scoring by Chandler Cuthrell, who finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Randall Pettus II added 16 points and four steals for Elon. Bryson Cokley finished with 14 points.

Charleston took the lead with 18:25 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Reeves led the team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put the Cougars ahead 35-27 at the break. Reeves scored 18 points in the second half to help lead Charleston to the 10-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.