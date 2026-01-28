Reeves leads Charleston (SC) against Hofstra after 29-point performance

Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-8, 6-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (13-8, 4-4 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-8, 6-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (13-8, 4-4 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits Hofstra after Christian Reeves scored 29 points in Charleston (SC)’s 80-70 victory over the Elon Phoenix.

The Pride are 5-1 in home games. Hofstra averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cougars are 6-2 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) has a 6-8 record against teams over .500.

Hofstra makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Charleston (SC) has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Charleston (SC) scores 7.6 more points per game (77.3) than Hofstra gives up to opponents (69.7).

The Pride and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz Davis is shooting 46.6% and averaging 22.0 points for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jlynn Counter is averaging 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Cougars. Connor Hickman is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

