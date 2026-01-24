Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Reed scores 22 as…

Reed scores 22 as Drexel beats Northeastern 83-78

The Associated Press

January 24, 2026, 5:03 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Reed led Drexel past Northeastern on Saturday with 22 points off the bench in an 83-78 win.

Reed shot 8 of 12 from the field and 6 of 9 from the line for the Dragons (10-11, 4-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Shane Blakeney scored 14 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor and 4 of 6 from the line to go with three blocks. Garfield Turner had 12 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 7 from the line.

Xavier Abreu led the Huskies (6-14, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and seven rebounds. Luca Soroa added 15 points for Northeastern. William Kermoury had 14 points and two steals.

Turner put up 10 points in the first half for Drexel, who led 33-28 at halftime. Reed’s 20-point second half helped Drexel close out the five-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up