Reed scores 14 off the bench, Drexel knocks off Hampton 58-51

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Reed’s 14 points off of the bench helped lead Drexel to a 58-51 victory against Hampton on Thursday night.

Reed shot 7 of 13 from the field for the Dragons (11-11, 5-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Shane Blakeney shot 4 of 12 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 11 points. Victor Panov shot 4 for 10 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding four steals.

The Pirates (10-12, 4-5) were led in scoring by Xzavier Long, who finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Daniel Johnson added 12 points.

Eli Beard scored six points in the first half and Drexel went into the break trailing 25-24. Drexel used a 17-2 second-half run to take the lead at 43-31 with 9:16 remaining. Reed scored 10 second-half points.

