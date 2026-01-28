Reed leads Drexel against Hampton after 22-point outing

Hampton Pirates (10-11, 4-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (10-11, 4-4 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts…

Hampton Pirates (10-11, 4-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (10-11, 4-4 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts Hampton after Josh Reed scored 22 points in Drexel’s 83-78 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Dragons are 8-3 on their home court. Drexel scores 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Pirates are 4-4 against CAA opponents. Hampton has a 4-8 record against teams above .500.

Drexel averages 69.0 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 67.8 Hampton allows. Hampton has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

The Dragons and Pirates face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shane Blakeney is scoring 13.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Dragons. Victor Panov is averaging 10.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the last 10 games.

Michael Eley is averaging 12.7 points for the Pirates. Daniel Johnson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.