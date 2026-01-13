Reed and Demary power No. 3 UConn to a 69-64 win over No. 25 Seton Hall in a Big East clash

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tarris Reed Jr. scored 21 points and Silas Demary Jr. made four free throws in the…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tarris Reed Jr. scored 21 points and Silas Demary Jr. made four free throws in the last 29 seconds as No. 3 UConn extended its winning streak to 13 games with a 69-64 win over No. 25 Seton Hall on Tuesday night.

The Huskies nearly squandered an 18-point lead — 42-24 — with 17:20 left to play. Seton Hall battled back and closed within a point at 65-64 on a 3-pointer by Mike Williams III with 48 seconds left.

Demary made two free throws to give UConn a 67-64 lead with 29 seconds to play. Williams had a chance to tie it for Seton Hall on its next possession, but his 3-point attempt was blocked by freshman guard Braylon Mullins. Demary closed out the win with two more free throws with 11 seconds remaining.

The Huskies (17-1, 7-0 Big East) were held without a field goal for the final 5:40 of the game

Seton Hall had beaten UConn in the teams’ last four games at the Prudential Center.

Seton Hall (14-3, 4-2) had overcome double-digit deficits after halftime in all three of its wins since losing to Villanova on Dec. 23.

Alex Karaban had 13 points and Mullins scored 11 points for the Huskies.

Karaban started in his 128th game for the Huskies, tying him for second with Taliek Brown, behind Jake Voskuhl (135 games). Karaban also moved into 18th place in scoring with 1,604 career points for the Huskies.

Williams scored 16 points, Adam Clark added 12 and Najai Hines 10 for Seton Hall, which shot 1 for 16 (6%) from 3-point range. The Pirates were making third first appearance in The Associated Press’ Top 25 rankings since a No. 20 ranking nearly four years ago.

The Huskies overcame their shooting woes in the first half to take a 35-22 lead at the break. UConn was helped by an 18-3 run to close out the half. Seton Hall failed to score from the field in the final 7:05 of the opening half.

UConn: At Georgetown on Saturday.

Seton Hall: Hosts Butler on Saturday.

