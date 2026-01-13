Kansas hands No. 2 Iowa State its 1st loss of the season with dominant 84-63 win at Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Tre White scored 19 points, Darryn Peterson added 16 and Kansas answered a second-half run by…

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Tre White scored 19 points, Darryn Peterson added 16 and Kansas answered a second-half run by Iowa State with a big charge of its own, sending the second-ranked Cyclones to their first loss of the season, 84-63 on Tuesday night.

Melvin Council Jr. added 15 points and Flory Bidunga had 10 for the Jayhawks (12-5, 2-2 Big 12), who answered their fall out of the AP Top 25 this week by knocking off one of five unbeatens left in Division I men’s hoops — and one of two receiving No. 1 votes.

Joshua Jefferson had 12 points to lead the Cyclones (16-1, 3-1), but he also had five of their 12 turnovers. Tamin Lipsey added 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting, while Milan Momcilovic had 11 points and Nate Heise had 10.

NO. 3 UCONN 69, NO. 25 SETON HALL 64

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tarris Reed Jr. scored 21 points and Silas Demary Jr. made four free throws in the last 29 seconds as UConn extended its winning streak to 13 games with a win over Seton Hall.

The Huskies nearly squandered an 18-point lead — 42-24 — with 17:20 left to play. Seton Hall battled back and closed within a point at 65-64 on a 3-pointer by Mike Williams III with 48 seconds left.

The Huskies (17-1, 7-0 Big East) were held without a field goal for the final 5:40 of the game

Seton Hall (14-3, 4-2) had overcome double-digit deficits after halftime in all three of its wins since losing to Villanova on Dec. 23.

Alex Karaban had 13 points and Mullins scored 11 points for the Huskies.

Williams scored 16 points, Adam Clark added 12 and Najai Hines 10 for Seton Hall, which shot 1 for 16 (6%) from 3-point range. The Pirates were making third first appearance in The Associated Press’ Top 25 rankings since a No. 20 ranking nearly four years ago.

NO. 7 HOUSTON 77, WEST VIRGINIA 48

HOUSTON (AP) — Milos Uzan scored 17 points, Emanuel Sharp added 13 points and Houston won its 10th straight game, over West Virginia.

Uzan was 5 of 9 on 3-pointers for his first double-figure scoring game since he had 18 points at Cincinnati on Jan. 3.

Sharp shot 5 of 13, including 3 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Joseph Tugler finished with 10 points and six rebounds, and Kingston Flemings had 10 points and seven assists for the Cougars (16-1, 4-0 Big 12), who shot 43% and were 11 of 35 on 3-pointers. Houston forced 15 turnovers and held a 17-8 advantage in points off turnovers.

DJ Thomas had 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting, including 4 of 5 from behind the arc, and Honor Huff added 13 points for West Virginia (11-6, 2-2).

NO. 8 NEBRASKA 90, OREGON 55

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Pryce Sandfort scored 28 points, Braden Frager had 23 and each made a career-high seven 3-pointers to lead Nebraska to a victory over Oregon, extending the Cornhuskers’ win streak to 21 games.

Nebraska (17-0, 6-0) posted its most lopsided victory over a Big Ten opponent since it joined the conference in 2011-12. The Huskers have won their first six conference games for the first time since the 1965-66 team was 7-0 in the old Big Eight.

Oregon (8-9, 1-5), which lost its third straight, has its worst 17-game record in 15 years and is off to its worst start in conference play since it opened 1-5 in the Pac-12 in 2013-14.

Sandfort and Frager combined for 14 of the Huskers’ 17 3-pointers. Each shot 4 of 7 from deep in the first half and 3 of 4 in the second, with Frager delighting the sellout crowd by hitting three in a row in the final five minutes.

Sam Hoiberg had five of his career-high six steals in the first half. His last one before half came when he swiped the ball and slowly brought the ball up the court before accelerating for a blow-by layin. Back-to-back 3s by Frager closed a 14-2 run that put the Huskers up 42-30 at the break, and their lead grew to 39 points late in the game.

Wei Lin scored 14 points and Takai Simpkins added 12 for the Ducks, who committed 16 turnovers and shot just 6 of 23 from distance.

NO. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 81, INDIANA 60

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jeremy Fears scored 19 of his career-high 23 points in the first half and Jaxon Kohler finished with 16 points, leading Michigan State to a win over Indiana.

The Spartans (15-2, 5-1 Big Ten) trailed by seven midway through the first half when Fears was their only scorer and led 39-32 at halftime after some of his teammates contributed offensively.

The Hoosiers (12-5, 3-3) tied the game with 11:19 to remaining, before giving up 19 straight points while being held scoreless for nearly seven minutes.

Indiana’s Lamar Wilkerson scored 19 points and didn’t get much help because none of his teammates scored in double figures. Reed Bailey, who is averaging 10 points, fouled out for the Hoosiers.

NO. 16 VIRGINIA 79, NO. 20 LOUISVILLE 70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malik Thomas made six 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Johann Grunloh added 16 points and Virginia shot 55% in the second half to beat Louisville.

Thomas went 6 of 8 from beyond the arc and 6 of 9 overall for the Cavaliers (15-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Virginia shot just 40% from the field but led throughout and made 7 of 13 3-pointers after halftime in its first meeting with a ranked foe this season.

Grunloh, a 7-foot freshman, went 3 of 4 on 3-pointers and added seven rebounds and four blocks.

Isaac McKneely, who spent the previous three seasons at Virginia, scored a season-high 23 points for Louisville (12-5, 2-3), which shot 36% and has dropped three of four.

Ryan Conwell added 14 points for the Cardinals, who played a seventh consecutive game without guard Mikel Brown Jr. (back) and were missing forward Khani Rooths because of an illness. Ex-G League player London Johnson dressed but did not play for a second straight game.

NO 18 ALABAMA 97, MISSISSIPPI State 82

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Labaron Philon Jr. scored a career-high 32 points, Aiden Sherrell also set a career-best with 22 points and Alabama used a big run spanning halftime to beat Mississippi State.

Alabama trailed by 14 points with eight minutes left in the first half before closing on a 21-5 run to take a 36-34 lead at halftime. Philon scored 12 points in the first half, with nine coming in the final five minutes. Mississippi State went 2 of 13 from the field in the closing minutes.

Alabama also started the second half by scoring 13 of the opening 15 points to extend its lead to 49-36. Sherrell scored eight points during the run and Philon gave Alabama a 14-point lead with 16 minutes remaining.

The Crimson Tide led by double figures for the final 18 minutes and scored 61 second-half points.

Mississippi State forward Brandon Walker was ejected with 15 minutes left in the second half after a review of a hard foul on Amari Allen’s drive to the basket. Allen made both free throws and Jalil Bethea converted a layup for a four-point possession and a 57-42 lead.

Aden Holloway added 15 points and Allen finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds for Alabama (12-5, 2-2 Southeastern Conference). Starters Latrell Wrightsell (right leg) and Taylor Bol Bowen (left hand) did not play.

NO. 19 FLORIDA 96, OKLAHOMA 79

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Thomas Haugh scored 21 points, Rueben Chinyelu had 19 points and 12 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season, and Florida beat Oklahoma.

Boogie Fland added 15 points for Florida (12-5, 3-1 Southeastern Conference), which has won three straight since dropping its conference opener to Missouri.

The Gators dominated in the paint, outscoring the Sooners 60-22 behind the 6-foot-10 Chinyelu, who came in averaging 10.9 points and 10.6 rebounds.

Xzayvier Brown scored 24 points and Tae Davis and Kirill Elatontsev each had 17 for Oklahoma (11-6, 1-3), which has lost three straight since beating Mississippi to open conference play.

NO. 22 CLEMSON 74, BOSTON COLLEGE 50

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Nick Davidson scored 21 straight points in the first half and finished with a season-high 25 as Clemson beat Boston College to remain undefeated in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Tigers (15-3, 5-0 ACC) won their eighth straight game, one day after reaching the Top 25 rankings for the first time this season.

Davidson, the Nevada transfer, accounted for all of Clemson’s scoring in a 21-9 run in the first to turn a four-point deficit into a 32-24 lead.

Clemson started the second half on a 9-2 run. The Tigers were led by RJ Godfrey’s five points and extended their lead to double digits.

Davidson’s two foul shots with 9:50 to play extended Clemson’s lead to 21 points and Boston College (7-10, 0-4) failed to respond. The Tigers eventually led by 25 in the second half.

Davidson made 8 of 11 shots from the field, including four of Clemson’s eight 3-pointers. He finished a point shy of his career high, set against Sam Houston State in November 2024.

Fred Payne led Boston College with 20 points.

NO. 24 TENNESSEE 87, TEXAS A&M 82, 2OT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nate Ament scored 23 points, 10 of which came in the two overtime periods, as Tennessee beat Texas A&M.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 18, Bishop Boswell had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Felix Okpara had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Volunteers (12-5, 2-2 in Southeastern Conference), who outrebounded the Aggies 60-35.

The Aggies (13-4, 3-1), who had their six-game winning streak snapped, were led by Jacari Lane with 20 points, Pop Isaacs with 16 and Ruben Dominguez with 15.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.