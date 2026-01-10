Reaves leads Fordham past Saint Bonaventure 81-77

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored a career-high 31 points to lead Fordham and Christian Henry sealed the…

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored a career-high 31 points to lead Fordham and Christian Henry sealed the victory with a free throw with 57 seconds left as the Rams took down Saint Bonaventure 81-77 on Saturday.

Reaves added six assists and four steals for the Rams (10-7, 1-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jack Whitbourn, added 14 points while going 6 of 12 from the field while he also had 11 rebounds. Rikus Schulte had 14 points and shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Akira Jacobs had four 3s and 14 points.

Darryl Simmons II led the way for the Bonnies (11-5, 0-3) with 24 points. Cayden Charles added 20 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Saint Bonaventure. Achille Lonati also recorded 11 points.

Fordham went into the half ahead of Saint Bonaventure 39-34.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

