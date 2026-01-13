Reaves leads Fordham against Saint Louis after 31-point showing

Fordham Rams (10-7, 1-3 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (15-1, 3-0 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fordham Rams (10-7, 1-3 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (15-1, 3-0 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham faces Saint Louis after Dejour Reaves scored 31 points in Fordham’s 81-77 victory over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Billikens have gone 11-0 at home. Saint Louis is second in college basketball with 30.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Dion Brown averaging 4.7.

The Rams are 1-3 against A-10 opponents. Fordham ranks fourth in the A-10 with 15.9 assists per game led by Christian Henry averaging 5.6.

Saint Louis makes 52.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.3 percentage points higher than Fordham has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Fordham scores 6.2 more points per game (73.6) than Saint Louis gives up (67.4).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Avila is averaging 12.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Billikens. Quentin Jones is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Reaves is averaging 17.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Rams. Akira Jacobs is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 9-1, averaging 93.6 points, 40.2 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.