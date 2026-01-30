Reaves, Fordham Rams square off against the George Washington Revolutionaries

Fordham Rams (11-10, 2-6 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (13-8, 4-4 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rafael…

Fordham Rams (11-10, 2-6 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (13-8, 4-4 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Castro and George Washington host Dejour Reaves and Fordham in A-10 play Saturday.

The Revolutionaries are 9-2 on their home court. George Washington averages 85.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Rams are 2-6 in conference matchups. Fordham averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when winning the turnover battle.

George Washington averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Fordham allows. Fordham averages 71.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 73.0 George Washington allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Castro is shooting 62.9% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

Reaves is shooting 47.0% and averaging 17.4 points for the Rams. Akira Jacobs is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

