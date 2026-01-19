Ray scores 27 in Monmouth’s 81-68 victory over Northeastern

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Justin Ray had 27 points in Monmouth’s 81-68 win over Northeastern on Monday. Ray…

Ray had five rebounds for the Hawks (9-10, 3-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Jason Rivera-Torres scored 17 points while shooting 8 for 16, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc and added 11 rebounds and three steals. Andrew Ball shot 5 for 9 to finish with 11 points.

The Huskies (6-12, 2-5) were led in scoring by Mike Loughnane, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Xavier Abreu added 13 points for Northeastern. William Kermoury also recorded 11 points.

Ball scored 11 points in the first half and Monmouth went into the break trailing 38-30. Ray scored 27 points in the second half.

