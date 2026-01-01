Ray leads San Diego against San Francisco after 29-point game

San Francisco Dons (8-5, 1-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (7-8, 0-2 WCC) San Diego; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (8-5, 1-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (7-8, 0-2 WCC)

San Diego; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays San Francisco after Kylie Ray scored 29 points in San Diego’s 72-68 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

The Toreros have gone 5-2 at home. San Diego is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Dons are 1-1 in conference play. San Francisco ranks fourth in the WCC with 15.4 assists per game led by Aina Cargol averaging 3.8.

San Diego scores 57.5 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 64.4 San Francisco allows. San Francisco scores 7.9 more points per game (68.0) than San Diego allows to opponents (60.1).

The Toreros and Dons meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Owens is shooting 24.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 9.9 points and 1.7 steals. Hallie Rhodes is shooting 40.4% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Noelia Mourino is averaging 7.5 points and six rebounds for the Dons. Mara Neira is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 6-4, averaging 57.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Dons: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

