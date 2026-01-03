Ray leads San Diego against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 24-point outing

Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-7, 0-3 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (7-9, 0-3 WCC) San Diego; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-7, 0-3 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (7-9, 0-3 WCC)

San Diego; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) after Kylie Ray scored 24 points in San Diego’s 59-55 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Toreros have gone 5-3 at home. San Diego is 2-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Gaels are 0-3 against conference opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 4-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

San Diego averages 57.3 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 57.6 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

The Toreros and Gaels meet Sunday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hallie Rhodes is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Toreros. Olivia Owens is averaging 10.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Edie Clarke is scoring 8.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Gaels. Emily Foy is averaging 8.0 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 5-5, averaging 57.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 56.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.