Ray and San Diego host Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Lions (12-7, 6-2 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (8-13, 1-7 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego takes on Loyola Marymount after Kylie Ray scored 27 points in San Diego’s 69-65 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Toreros have gone 6-4 at home. San Diego ranks second in the WCC with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ayla Williams averaging 2.3.

The Lions are 6-2 against conference opponents. Loyola Marymount scores 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

San Diego’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game San Diego gives up.

The Toreros and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray is averaging 16.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Toreros. Hallie Rhodes is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Maya Hernandez is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Lions. Jess Lawson is averaging 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 3-7, averaging 56.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

