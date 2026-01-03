Rashaun Agee’s double-double helps Texas A&M hold off LSU 75-72 in SEC opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Rashaun Agee scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Texas A&M beat LSU 75-72…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Rashaun Agee scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Texas A&M beat LSU 75-72 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Texas A&M (11-3, 1-0) has won four straight in the series and six of the last seven games against LSU (12-2, 0-1).

Agee’s dunk gave Texas A&M a 60-50 lead before LSU used a 14-3 run to lead 64-63 with 5:33 remaining. It then took more than two minutes before Agee’s free throw tied it 64-all. Agee later scored four points in a 5-2 spurt to give the Aggies a 69-66 lead with 1:58 to play.

The Tigers pulled within two points twice in the closing seconds before Rylan Griffen split a pair of free throws for the Aggies with three seconds left. Mazi Mosley missed a 3-pointer to end it.

Ruben Dominguez made four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for Texas A&M. Ali Dibba scored 12 points and Pop Isaacs chipped in with 11.

Mike Nwoko scored 21 points to lead LSU. Max Mackinnon shot 4 of 9 from long range and scored 20 points. Rashad King added 10 points and Pablo Tamba grabbed 11 rebounds to go with six points.

Texas A&M jumped out to a nine-point lead midway through the first half before LSU answered with a 19-6 run for a 34-31 lead. Griffen and Dominguez each hit a 3 to give the Aggies a 37-34 halftime advantage.

Up next

LSU: Hosts South Carolina on Tuesday.

Texas A&M: At Auburn on Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.