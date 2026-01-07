Rancik scores 19, Dak adds 16 and 12 rebounds as Colorado beats Utah 85-73

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Sebastian Rancik scored 19 points, Bangot Dak had 16 points and 12 rebounds, his fourth double-double…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Sebastian Rancik scored 19 points, Bangot Dak had 16 points and 12 rebounds, his fourth double-double this season, and Colorado beat Utah 85-73 on Wednesday night.

Reserves Isaiah Johnson scored 12 points and Alon Michaeli 10 for Colorado (12-3, 2-0 Big 12). The Buffaloes bench outscored Utah’s 33-8.

Don McHenry had 24 points — 18 in the first half — and seven rebounds for Utah (8-7, 0-2). Terrence Brown and Keanu Dawes each scored 16.

Johnson and Michaeli hit 3-pointers 27 seconds apart that made it 33-29 with 4:58 left in the first half and Colorado led the rest of the way.

Dawes threw down a dunk and McHenry converted a four-point play to spark a 12-4 spurt that made it a two-point game with 6:57 to play, but Utah got no closer. Dawes scored in the lane that trimmed the deficit to 69-67 with 3:58 remaining before the Buffaloes scored 16 of the final 22 points — six by Rancik in the final 90 seconds.

Colorado made 19 of 21 (90.5%) from the free-throw line, where the Utes made 69.6% (16 of 23).

