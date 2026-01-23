Ralston, Bellarmine Knights host the Jacksonville Dolphins

Jacksonville Dolphins (11-7, 3-4 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (2-18, 0-7 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine…

Jacksonville Dolphins (11-7, 3-4 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (2-18, 0-7 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces Jacksonville in a matchup of ASUN teams.

The Knights have gone 1-8 in home games. Bellarmine has a 2-12 record against teams over .500.

The Dolphins are 3-4 in ASUN play. Jacksonville is the best team in the ASUN scoring 15.6 fast break points per game.

Bellarmine’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Bellarmine has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Smith is averaging 9.1 points for the Knights. Kayce Hyman is averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 32.7% over the last 10 games.

Priscilla Williams is averaging 15.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Dolphins. Makiya Miller is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 0-10, averaging 50.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

