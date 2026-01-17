Rainwater puts up 17, Le Moyne defeats Chicago State 72-57

CHICAGO (AP) — Tennessee Rainwater had 17 points in Le Moyne’s 72-57 win over Chicago State on Saturday. Rainwater shot…

CHICAGO (AP) — Tennessee Rainwater had 17 points in Le Moyne’s 72-57 win over Chicago State on Saturday.

Rainwater shot 4 of 6 from the field and 9 of 10 from the line for the Dolphins (8-10, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Trent Mosquera scored 16 points and added nine rebounds. Shilo Jackson shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 of 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Marcus Tankersley scored 20 points for the Cougars (2-16, 0-5). Doyel Cockrill III added 14 points for Chicago State. The loss is the Cougars’ seventh straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.