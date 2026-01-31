Radford wins 93-84 in OT over Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaylon Johnson scored 23 points as Radford beat Presbyterian 93-84 in overtime on Saturday. Johnson went…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaylon Johnson scored 23 points as Radford beat Presbyterian 93-84 in overtime on Saturday.

Johnson went 8 of 13 from the field (6 of 9 from 3-point range) for the Highlanders (13-11, 6-3 Big South Conference). Del Jones scored 22 points and added five rebounds and three steals.

The Blue Hose (11-13, 4-5) were led by Jonah Pierce, who recorded 28 points and 17 rebounds. Presbyterian also got 19 points and 11 assists from Triston Wilson. Jaylen Peterson put up 18 points, eight rebounds, two steals and four blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

