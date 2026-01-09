Radford visits High Point following Spencer’s 21-point performance

Radford Highlanders (9-8, 1-1 Big South) at High Point Panthers (14-2, 3-0 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Radford Highlanders (9-8, 1-1 Big South) at High Point Panthers (14-2, 3-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts Radford after Macy Spencer scored 21 points in High Point’s 76-43 victory against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Panthers have gone 9-0 at home. High Point has an 11-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Highlanders have gone 1-1 against Big South opponents. Radford ranks third in the Big South giving up 61.6 points while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

High Point’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Radford gives up. Radford scores 5.3 more points per game (65.4) than High Point allows (60.1).

The Panthers and Highlanders face off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer is scoring 18.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Panthers. Aaliyah Collins is averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Georgia Simonsen is averaging 8.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Highlanders. Joi Williams is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

