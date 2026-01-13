Radford visits Gardner-Webb following Jefferson’s 20-point game

Radford Highlanders (9-9, 2-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-16, 0-3 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Radford Highlanders (9-9, 2-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-16, 0-3 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts Radford after D.J. Jefferson scored 20 points in Gardner-Webb’s 104-49 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 2-4 in home games. Gardner-Webb is 2-14 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Highlanders are 2-1 in conference games. Radford ranks sixth in the Big South shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

Gardner-Webb is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Radford allows to opponents. Radford’s 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than Gardner-Webb has allowed to its opponents (50.5%).

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Highlanders square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spence Sims is averaging 10.9 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Jacob Hogarth is averaging 11.9 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dennis Parker Jr. is shooting 51.0% and averaging 20.1 points for the Highlanders. Del Jones is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 86.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

