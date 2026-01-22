Radford hosts Anderson and High Point

High Point Panthers (17-4, 5-1 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (11-10, 4-2 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

High Point Panthers (17-4, 5-1 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (11-10, 4-2 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays Radford after Terry Anderson scored 22 points in High Point’s 89-69 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Highlanders are 9-3 in home games. Radford ranks eighth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 31.5 rebounds. Tyson Brown leads the Highlanders with 7.2 boards.

The Panthers are 5-1 in Big South play. High Point ranks second in the Big South with 17.3 assists per game led by Conrad Martinez averaging 4.1.

Radford makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than High Point has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). High Point averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Radford allows.

The Highlanders and Panthers match up Friday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Parker Jr. is scoring 19.2 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Highlanders. Del Jones is averaging 18.1 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Cam’Ron Fletcher is averaging 16.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Braden Hausen is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 94.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

