Radakovic’s 18 help UT Martin take down Western Illinois 67-60

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Radakovic’s 18 points helped UT Martin defeat Western Illinois 67-60 on Thursday.

Radakovic had six rebounds and three steals for the Skyhawks (10-4, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Matas Deniusas added 12 points while going 5 of 13 and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line and had eight rebounds. Pedro Santos went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Lucas Lorenzen finished with 23 points and two steals for the Leathernecks (4-10, 0-3). Isaiah Griffin added 21 points and six rebounds for Western Illinois. Karyiek Dixon finished with six points and 11 rebounds.

