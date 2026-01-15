Radakovic’s 16 help UT Martin defeat SIU-Edwardsville 65-59

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Radakovic scored 16 points as UT Martin beat SIU-Edwardsville 65-59 on Thursday. Radakovic had eight…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Radakovic scored 16 points as UT Martin beat SIU-Edwardsville 65-59 on Thursday.

Radakovic had eight rebounds for the Skyhawks (14-4, 6-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Andrija Bukumirovic scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Matas Deniusas had 11 points and shot 3 for 12 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. It was the sixth straight victory for the Skyhawks.

The Cougars (10-8, 3-4) were led by Darrion Baker, who posted 15 points. Arnas Sakenis added 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for SIU-Edwardsville. CJ Hall had 11 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.