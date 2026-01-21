Quinn’s 34 lead Drake over Murray State 101-90

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jalen Quinn’s 34 points led Drake over Murray State 101-90 on Wednesday. Quinn had six…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jalen Quinn’s 34 points led Drake over Murray State 101-90 on Wednesday.

Quinn had six rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (10-10, 4-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Owen Larson scored 22 points (7 of 13 shooting) and added six rebounds. Andrew Alia shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Racers (16-4, 8-1) were led in scoring by Javon Jackson, who finished with 20 points and two steals. Roman Domon added 19 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, and Brock Vice had 12 points. The loss ended a 12-game winning streak for the Racers.

Isaiah Carr’s free throw with 17:38 remaining in the second half gave Drake the lead for good at 47-46.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

