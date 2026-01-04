Quinn’s 18 help Drake take down Indiana State 74-72

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jalen Quinn scored 18 points as Drake beat Indiana State 74-72 on Sunday. Quinn added…

Quinn added five assists for the Bulldogs (8-7, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Jaehshon Thomas scored 16 points, going 6 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range. Okku Federiko shot 6 of 15 to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Ian Scott led the Sycamores (8-8, 1-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds. Jo Van Buggenhout added 13 points and four assists for Indiana State. Bruno Alocen also had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Thomas scored 10 points in the first half, and Drake went into the break trailing 39-33. After trailing by eight points in the second half, Drake went on a 7-0 run to narrow the score to 41-40 with 18:23 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Quinn scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

