Quinnipiac visits Sacred Heart following Randall’s 25-point performance

Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-5, 4-1 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-12, 1-5 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on Sacred Heart after Grant Randall scored 25 points in Quinnipiac’s 80-69 win against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Pioneers are 3-3 on their home court. Sacred Heart ranks ninth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 30.6 rebounds. Dashon Gittens leads the Pioneers with 5.1 boards.

The Bobcats have gone 4-1 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Sacred Heart scores 74.6 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 72.6 Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Sacred Heart allows.

The Pioneers and Bobcats square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Conner is averaging seven points and 5.5 assists for the Pioneers. Gittens is averaging 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games.

Asim Jones is averaging 11.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Bobcats. Amarri Monroe is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

