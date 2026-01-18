Quinnipiac takes on Merrimack, aims for 8th straight road win

Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-4, 8-0 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (8-8, 5-2 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-4, 8-0 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (8-8, 5-2 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac will try to keep its seven-game road win streak intact when the Bobcats take on Merrimack.

The Warriors are 5-2 on their home court. Merrimack ranks ninth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.2 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Bobcats are 8-0 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is the leader in the MAAC allowing just 52.1 points per game while holding opponents to 35.3% shooting.

Merrimack makes 40.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Quinnipiac has allowed to its opponents (35.3%). Quinnipiac averages 67.6 points per game, 1.4 more than the 66.2 Merrimack gives up to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oralye Kiefer is averaging 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Warriors. Lydia Melaschenko is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jackie Grisdale is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bobcats. Elia O’Donnell is averaging 13.0 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 68.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.3 points.

