Quinnipiac plays Marist, aims for 4th straight home win

Marist Red Foxes (6-11, 3-4 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-4, 7-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Marist Red Foxes (6-11, 3-4 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-4, 7-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Marist aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Bobcats are 4-3 on their home court. Quinnipiac is 3-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Red Foxes are 3-4 in conference matchups. Marist has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

Quinnipiac is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Marist allows to opponents. Marist has shot at a 36.1% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 35.4% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

The Bobcats and Red Foxes match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Grisdale is shooting 43.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Bobcats. Ella Ryan is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lexie Tarul averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Danielle Williamsen is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 70.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.5 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 58.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.