Quinnipiac hosts Merrimack following Kiefer’s 22-point showing

Merrimack Warriors (11-9, 8-3 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-4, 12-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits Quinnipiac after Oralye Kiefer scored 22 points in Merrimack’s 87-63 victory over the Iona Gaels.

The Bobcats have gone 6-3 in home games. Quinnipiac is fourth in the MAAC in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Sydney Ryan paces the Bobcats with 6.4 boards.

The Warriors are 8-3 in conference games. Merrimack averages 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

Quinnipiac makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Merrimack has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Merrimack averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Quinnipiac gives up.

The Bobcats and Warriors meet Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Grisdale is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bobcats. Elia O’Donnell is averaging 12.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 52.8% over the last 10 games.

Lydia Melaschenko is averaging 12.5 points for the Warriors. Madison Roman is averaging 15.1 points, 14.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 68.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.5 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

