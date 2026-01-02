Quinnipiac faces Rider on 4-game win streak

Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-4, 4-0 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (2-11, 0-4 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-4, 4-0 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (2-11, 0-4 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac will attempt to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Rider.

The Broncs have gone 1-4 in home games. Rider has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 4-0 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 15.3 points per game.

Rider’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Rider allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristina Yomane is averaging 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Broncs. Deb Okechukwu is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jackie Grisdale averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Elia O’Donnell is averaging 11.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 1-9, averaging 53.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.7 points.

