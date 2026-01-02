Quinnipiac faces Manhattan after Jones’ 23-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-4, 3-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-8, 2-1 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-4, 3-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-8, 2-1 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -6.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces Manhattan after Asim Jones scored 23 points in Quinnipiac’s 64-58 win against the Marist Red Foxes.

The Jaspers have gone 3-2 at home. Manhattan is sixth in the MAAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Jaden Winston averaging 3.3.

The Bobcats are 3-0 in conference matchups. Quinnipiac is third in the MAAC scoring 77.7 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Manhattan is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Quinnipiac allows to opponents. Quinnipiac averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Manhattan gives up.

The Jaspers and Bobcats match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winston is shooting 47.7% and averaging 15.3 points for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaden Zimmerman is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Samson Reilly is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

