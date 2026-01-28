Quinn scores 26 as Drake takes down Evansville 82-78

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jalen Quinn had 26 points in Drake’s 82-78 victory over Evansville on Wednesday night. Quinn…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jalen Quinn had 26 points in Drake’s 82-78 victory over Evansville on Wednesday night.

Quinn added six rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (12-10, 6-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Andrew Alia scored 19 points and added nine rebounds. Owen Larson had 13 points and went 5 of 13 from the field (3 for 10 from 3-point range).

Leif Moeller finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals for the Purple Aces (5-16, 1-9). Bryce Quinet added 16 points for Evansville. AJ Casey finished with 15 points and four assists.

Alia scored eight points in the first half and Drake went into halftime trailing 36-30. Quinn’s 18-point second half helped Drake finish off the four-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

