Quinn leads Drake to 76-73 OT win over Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Jalen Quinn scored 21 points to lead Drake, including the go-ahead layup with 23 seconds left, and the Bulldogs knocked off Southern Illinois 76-73 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Quinn made the go-ahead layup with 24 seconds left, stole a pass from Quel’Ron House and then hit two free throws that capped the scoring with five seconds to play.

Eli Shetlar scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-9, 3-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Okku Federiko shot 3 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Salukis (8-10, 2-5) were led in scoring by Damien Mayo Jr., who finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Southern Illinois also got 11 points, 11 rebounds and two steals from Rolyns Aligbe. House had 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and seven steals.

Federiko put up seven points in the first half for Drake, who trailed 37-26 at the break. Shetlar scored 16 second-half points as Drake and Southern Illinois ended regulation tied 67-67. Quinn scored eight points to lead Drake in the overtime, including their game-winner.

