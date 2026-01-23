Quinn leads Drake against Indiana State

Drake Bulldogs (10-10, 4-5 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-11, 2-7 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Drake Bulldogs (10-10, 4-5 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-11, 2-7 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces Indiana State after Jalen Quinn scored 34 points in Drake’s 101-90 victory against the Murray State Racers.

The Sycamores are 7-2 on their home court. Indiana State is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-5 against MVC opponents. Drake ranks sixth in the MVC with 14.2 assists per game led by Quinn averaging 3.4.

Indiana State makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Drake has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Drake averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Indiana State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camp Wagner is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 12.6 points. Ian Scott is shooting 57.7% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

Eli Shetlar averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Quinn is shooting 43.3% and averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 76.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

