Quinn, Drake Bulldogs to host Scott and the Indiana State Sycamores

Indiana State Sycamores (8-7, 1-3 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (7-7, 1-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes Drake and Indiana State will play on Sunday.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-5 at home. Drake is 4-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sycamores are 1-3 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is 4-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Drake scores 77.4 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 73.8 Indiana State gives up. Indiana State scores 6.6 more points per game (76.0) than Drake allows (69.4).

The Bulldogs and Sycamores match up Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Appelhans is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 7.8 points. Jalen Quinn is shooting 48.0% and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Camp Wagner is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 12.9 points. Ian Scott is shooting 61.3% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

