Quinn and the Drake Bulldogs host conference foe Belmont

Belmont Bruins (14-3, 4-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (8-8, 2-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Quinn and Drake host Sam Orme and Belmont in MVC action.

The Bulldogs are 4-5 in home games. Drake has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bruins are 4-2 in MVC play. Belmont leads the MVC with 18.3 assists. Nic McClain leads the Bruins with 6.3.

Drake’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Belmont allows. Belmont scores 12.6 more points per game (83.7) than Drake allows to opponents (71.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Jaehshon Thomas is averaging 12.9 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games.

Tyler Lundblade is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.5 points for the Bruins. Eoin Dillon is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

