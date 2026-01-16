Queens visits Stetson following Kuhl’s 26-point game

Queens Royals (10-8, 5-0 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-11, 3-2 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson…

Queens Royals (10-8, 5-0 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-11, 3-2 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts Queens after Collin Kuhl scored 26 points in Stetson’s 95-86 victory over the West Georgia Wolves.

The Hatters are 6-2 on their home court. Stetson has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Royals are 5-0 in ASUN play. Queens leads the ASUN scoring 84.1 points per game while shooting 47.3%.

Stetson’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Queens gives up. Queens has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 48.5% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

The Hatters and Royals match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamie Phillips Jr. is averaging 16 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Hatters. Ethan Copeland is averaging 13.6 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

Nasir Mann is scoring 13.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Royals. Avantae Parker is averaging 12.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 82.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Royals: 7-3, averaging 86.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.