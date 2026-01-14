Queens visits Konieczny and FGCU

Queens Royals (9-8, 4-0 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-10, 1-3 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Queens Royals (9-8, 4-0 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-10, 1-3 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts Queens after J.R. Konieczny scored 26 points in FGCU’s 84-77 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Eagles have gone 5-5 in home games. FGCU has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Royals are 4-0 in conference play. Queens ranks third in the ASUN shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

FGCU’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Queens allows. Queens averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 9.3 per game FGCU allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Konieczny is scoring 16.1 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Eagles. Jordan Ellerbee is averaging 14.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the past 10 games.

Nasir Mann is shooting 51.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Royals. Avantae Parker is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 78.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Royals: 6-4, averaging 85.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.