Queens visits Doyle and Bellarmine

Queens Royals (12-10, 7-2 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (8-13, 3-6 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine…

Queens Royals (12-10, 7-2 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (8-13, 3-6 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces Queens after Tyler Doyle scored 21 points in Bellarmine’s 77-74 win over the West Georgia Wolves.

The Knights have gone 5-3 in home games. Bellarmine is eighth in the ASUN scoring 79.3 points while shooting 51.3% from the field.

The Royals are 7-2 against ASUN opponents. Queens is 6-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

Bellarmine’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Queens allows. Queens averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 11.7 per game Bellarmine allows.

The Knights and Royals match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Karasinski is shooting 54.8% and averaging 19.3 points for the Knights. Brian Waddell is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Nasir Mann is averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Royals. Carson Schwieger is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 81.1 points, 25.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points per game.

Royals: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.