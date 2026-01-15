Live Radio
Queens takes down Florida Gulf Coast 85-74

The Associated Press

January 15, 2026, 10:04 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Watford’s 19 points off the bench helped Queens defeat FGCU 85-74 on Thursday.

Watford shot 6 of 10 from the field and 7 of 8 from the line for the Royals (10-8, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Carson Schwieger and Maban Jabriel both scored 15 points.

Isaiah Malone led the way for the Eagles (7-11, 1-4) with 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Rahmir Barno added 15 points for FGCU. Darren Williams finished with 10 points.

