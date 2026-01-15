Queens takes down Florida Gulf Coast 85-74

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Watford’s 19 points off the bench helped Queens defeat FGCU 85-74 on Thursday. Watford…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Watford’s 19 points off the bench helped Queens defeat FGCU 85-74 on Thursday.

Watford shot 6 of 10 from the field and 7 of 8 from the line for the Royals (10-8, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Carson Schwieger and Maban Jabriel both scored 15 points.

Isaiah Malone led the way for the Eagles (7-11, 1-4) with 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Rahmir Barno added 15 points for FGCU. Darren Williams finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

