Queens takes down Eastern Kentucky 91-89

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Watford scored 17 points off the bench as Queens beat Eastern Kentucky 91-89 on Thursday.

Watford shot 6 of 10 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line for the Royals (6-8, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Avantae Parker added 16 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 9 from the line while they also had eight rebounds. Yoav Berman went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points.

MJ Williams led the Colonels (4-10, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four assists. Montavious Myrick added 16 points and seven rebounds for Eastern Kentucky. Turner Buttry recorded 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

