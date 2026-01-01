Queens puts home win streak on the line against Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9) at Queens Royals (5-8) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -4.5;…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9) at Queens Royals (5-8)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -4.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts Eastern Kentucky trying to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Royals are 5-0 in home games. Queens is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Colonels are 2-5 on the road. Eastern Kentucky ranks seventh in the ASUN allowing 79.5 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

Queens averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 9.7 per game Queens gives up.

The Royals and Colonels face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Mann is averaging 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Juan Cranford Jr. is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 12.7 points. Turner Buttry is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, averaging 83.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.6 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 76.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

