Queens plays Jacksonville following Ashby’s 34-point showing

Queens Royals (7-8, 2-0 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (5-10, 0-2 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Queens Royals (7-8, 2-0 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (5-10, 0-2 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -3.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays Jacksonville after Chris Ashby scored 34 points in Queens’ 98-76 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Dolphins have gone 3-0 in home games. Jacksonville is ninth in the ASUN with 13.6 assists per game led by Evan Sterck averaging 3.7.

The Royals are 2-0 in ASUN play. Queens has a 1-6 record against opponents above .500.

Jacksonville scores 74.2 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 88.1 Queens allows. Queens has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.3% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

The Dolphins and Royals face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Jones is scoring 10.6 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Dolphins. Chris Lockett Jr. is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

Nasir Mann is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Royals. Ashby is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Royals: 5-5, averaging 86.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.