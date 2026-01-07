Queens plays Jacksonville after Ashby’s 34-point game

Queens Royals (7-8, 2-0 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (5-10, 0-2 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Queens…

Queens Royals (7-8, 2-0 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (5-10, 0-2 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits Jacksonville after Chris Ashby scored 34 points in Queens’ 98-76 win against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Dolphins are 3-0 on their home court. Jacksonville allows 75.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Royals are 2-0 in ASUN play. Queens leads the ASUN scoring 84.1 points per game while shooting 47.4%.

Jacksonville averages 74.2 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 88.1 Queens allows. Queens averages 8.7 more points per game (84.1) than Jacksonville gives up (75.4).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Sterck is averaging 6.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Dolphins. Chris Lockett Jr. is averaging 9.7 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games.

Nasir Mann is averaging 14.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Royals. Ashby is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Royals: 5-5, averaging 86.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.0 points.

