Queens (NC) takes on West Georgia, seeks to end 6-game slide

Queens (NC) Royals (7-11, 1-6 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (12-6, 5-2 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) is looking to end its six-game losing streak with a win against West Georgia.

The Wolves have gone 10-0 at home. West Georgia ranks eighth in the ASUN with 12.3 assists per game led by Grace O’Gara averaging 3.9.

The Royals are 1-6 against ASUN opponents. Queens (NC) allows 67.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

West Georgia averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Queens (NC) gives up. Queens (NC) averages 59.6 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 65.1 West Georgia allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Jones is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Wolves. Sydne Tolbert is averaging 14.7 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brenae Jones-Grant is averaging 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Royals. Jermany Mapp is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Royals: 3-7, averaging 57.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.