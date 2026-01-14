Queens (NC) Royals face the Stetson Hatters on 3-game skid

Stetson Hatters (8-6, 2-2 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (7-8, 1-3 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stetson Hatters (8-6, 2-2 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (7-8, 1-3 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) enters the matchup with Stetson after losing three straight games.

The Royals are 4-3 on their home court. Queens (NC) ranks fifth in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 34.5 rebounds. Brenae Jones-Grant leads the Royals with 8.0 boards.

The Hatters are 2-2 against ASUN opponents. Stetson ranks ninth in the ASUN with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Aleah Sorrentino averaging 8.1.

Queens (NC) averages 60.4 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 65.6 Stetson allows. Stetson averages 68.4 points per game, 0.9 more than the 67.5 Queens (NC) gives up.

The Royals and Hatters square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones-Grant is averaging 12.9 points, eight rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Royals. Ana Barreto is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cameron Thomas is scoring 18.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Hatters. Mary McMillan is averaging 12.3 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, averaging 58.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

