Queens (NC) plays Eastern Kentucky after Lewis’ 33-point showing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-4, 9-0 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (8-12, 2-7 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) hosts Eastern Kentucky after Alyssa Lewis scored 33 points in Queens (NC)’s 100-48 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Royals are 5-5 in home games. Queens (NC) ranks fourth in the ASUN with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Brenae Jones-Grant averaging 2.8.

The Colonels are 9-0 in conference games. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 16.5 assists. Althea Kara Angeles leads the Colonels with 4.2.

Queens (NC) averages 61.8 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 60.1 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 9.3 more points per game (76.1) than Queens (NC) gives up (66.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones-Grant is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Royals. Jermany Mapp is averaging 11.1 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Liz Freihofer is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 13.7 points and 6.9 rebounds. Ndidiamaka Ndukwe is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, averaging 58.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Colonels: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

