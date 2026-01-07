Queens (NC) hosts Miller and Jacksonville

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-4, 1-1 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (7-6, 1-1 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-4, 1-1 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (7-6, 1-1 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces Queens (NC) after Makiya Miller scored 21 points in Jacksonville’s 72-59 win against the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Royals have gone 4-1 in home games. Queens (NC) has a 3-3 record against teams over .500.

The Dolphins are 1-1 in conference games. Jacksonville is sixth in the ASUN with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Carmaya Bowman averaging 1.9.

Queens (NC) is shooting 36.7% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville has shot at a 39.0% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Queens (NC) have averaged.

The Royals and Dolphins match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenae Jones-Grant is shooting 58.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Royals. Ana Barreto is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mychal White is averaging 8.7 points for the Dolphins. Priscilla Williams is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

