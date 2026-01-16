Queens (NC) hosts FGCU, aims to stop home skid

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-8, 4-1 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (7-9, 1-4 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-8, 4-1 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (7-9, 1-4 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) is looking to end its three-game home slide with a victory against FGCU.

The Royals are 4-4 on their home court. Queens (NC) is fourth in the ASUN with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Brenae Jones-Grant averaging 3.0.

The Eagles are 4-1 against conference opponents. FGCU scores 63.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Queens (NC)’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game FGCU allows. FGCU has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Queens (NC) have averaged.

The Royals and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones-Grant is shooting 55.6% and averaging 12.6 points for the Royals. Ana Barreto is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sinai Douglas is averaging 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Eagles. Anasia Staton is averaging 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.